Cardi B Deletes Twitter Account After Followers Criticize Her Reunion With Offset

On Saturday during an Instagram Live, Cardi B explained why she decided to quit Twitter this weekend — she's tired of followers criticizing her and harassing her husband, Offset. "A whole bunch of 15-year-olds telling me how to live my life like I'm motherf***ing Ariana Grande or something," Cardi said during the Live. "Like I came from Disney or something."

"I'm so tired that because of y'all I've gotta continuously explain myself," Cardi added. "I didn't put my divorce out there, a f***ing court clerk put it out there. And because people are making rumors up, 'Oh, this guy has a girl pregnant,' this and that, I have to address it."

Last month, Cardi, 28, filed for divorce from Offset, also 28, stating that she was tired of fighting, but the pair recently reunited for her birthday. They were also seen partying together at an Atlanta strip club a few days later. Since then, Cardi said her fans have been leaving nasty comments on Offset's social media accounts. "You guys want to be harassing this n****," she said in her Instagram Live. "Bro, if I work things out, why are you going to this n****'s Twitter to harass him? That s*** don't make no f***ing sense."

She also brought up remarks about recent photos that showed her smoking a cigarette, clarifying that she was not smoking because she was stressed out about her relationship with Offset. "I'm bored, and I was drinking on my birthday," she explained. "Offset is not the only f***ing problem that I deal with. To be honest with you, my marriage is one of the least worries that I have right now."

