Cardi B Defends "WAP" From Critics Who Think It's Too Vulgar

"Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost, like, really normal," the rapper said in a new interview.

Cardi B's latest song "WAP," featuring Megan Thee Stallion, has been giving fans a lot to talk about since it debuted, both because of its explicit lyrics and the continued criticism the hit is facing. In a new interview, Cardi addressed her critics, who, as usual, don't seem to bother her. "The people that the song bothers are usually conservatives or really religious people, but my thing is I grew up listening to this type of music," she told Australian radio show The Kyle and Jackie O Show. "Other people might think it's strange and vulgar, but to me it's almost, like, really normal, you know what I'm saying?"

The 27-year-old Grammy winner shares 2-year-old daughter Kulture with her husband, rapper Offset, and said that while she wouldn't let her toddler listen to "WAP," that fact goes without saying because her music is for adults anyway. "Of course I don't want my child to listen to this song and everything — but it's for adults," she said. "You wanna know something? It's what people wanna hear. If people didn't wanna hear it, if they were so afraid to hear it, it wouldn't be doing as good."

She's not wrong — "WAP" debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 and broke the YouTube record for the biggest debut of an all-female collaboration. "My music is always going to make a woman feel like a bad bitch," told Elle magazine in her September issue cover interview. "When you make a woman feel like she's the baddest bitch in the room, to me, that's female empowerment."

"This [next] album is going to be really different," Cardi added of her upcoming second LP. "Of course, it's going to have my Lemonade moments, my personal relationship moments. … I don't want to just put out a single and have people buy it because I'm Cardi. I want to put out really good music."