Cardi B Defends Estranged Husband Offset

In a deleted tweet, the rapper said that while she doesn't speak to Offset, she'll still defend him.

On Thursday, Cardi B, 27, defended her estranged husband Offset, 28, from fans who claim they have the right to mock him online now that the couple is getting divorced. In a since-deleted tweet, the "WAP" rapper said that while she doesn't speak to Offset, she'll still defend him.

"I don't give a f*** if you don't like him," Cardi wrote in response to a fan who said the fans have the "right to drag" the Migos rapper. "I don't talk to him but you not going to disrespect my child father," she continued. "I will slap the s*** out of you in curtesy [sic] of Kulture."

The Bronx rapper, who shares two-year-old daughter Kulture with her estranged husband, also spoke about how she's responsible for the little one and not her fans. "If he die, go broke, you not the one that's going to raise my kid & you not the 1 who pays for her s***," she added in the tweet.

Last month, Cardi filed for divorce at an Atlanta courthouse, saying the marriage is "irretrievably broken" and "there are no prospects for a reconciliation. The former couple is due in court on November 4.

While it was rumored that Offset had been unfaithful again, Cardi set the record straight on what really caused the breakup in an Instagram Live. "I just got tired of f***ing arguing. I got tired of not seeing things eye to eye," she said. "When you feel like it's not the same anymore, before you actually get cheated on, I rather just be ... you know what I'm saying? Like, I'm tired of people."