Cardi B Explains Why She Won't Let Her Daughter Listen to "WAP"

Despite the enormous popularity of "WAP" in 2020, Cardi B recently clarified that the hit isn't for everyone — especially her two-year-old daughter, Kulture. On Monday, the rapper, 28, tweeted in response to a user who posted a video showing Cardi turning off the song as soon as Kulture walked into the room.

"So ya daughter cant listen to it but everybody else's daughter can?" the user wrote. "AW OKAY! Exactly what I been saying you have an agenda to push with that trash ass label your [sic] with. DISGUSTING."

"Ya needs to stop with this already!" Cardi replied. "I'm not [JoJo Siwa]! I don't make music for kids I make music for adults."

"Parents are responsible on what their children listen too [sic] or see," she continued. "I'm a very sexual person but not around my child just like every other parent should be."

This isn't the first time Cardi has had to defend herself from internet trolls and critics. For her Billboard Woman of the Year cover story, she was asked if she considers herself a role model. "Am I a role model? I know I'm a role model because I know there's a lot of women like me," she said. "At the end of the day, I know I'm a b**** that made it through because I work my ass off, not because luck fell on my thighs."