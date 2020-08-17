Cardi B Spent $100,000 on Coronavirus Tests to Film the "WAP" Video

The rapper also said that one of the snakes used in the video gave her a little surprise.

Cardi B's new single "WAP" has quickly become one of the most-discussed topics of the summer, and now, the rapper has explained how exactly she filmed the music video in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. In a new interview with i-D, Cardi said that she had to spend six figures on COVID-19 tests to ensure the safety of the crew and guest stars Rosaliá, Kylie Jenner, Normani, Rubi Rose, Sukihana, and Mulatto.

"It was kind of weird shooting the video in the age of corona," she told the magazine. "Like, we had to spend $100,000 dollars just on testing. Everybody on the shoot had to get tested for coronavirus. We had a tiger and a leopard there, but we didn't film with them in there because of safety and because of the pandemic. We spliced those scenes together."

Aside from the tiger and the leopard, the video also included a fair number of snakes, which the seemingly fearless Cardi actually found very intimidating. "One of the scariest parts was the snake scene," she told i-D. "I was naked and one of them peed all over me." Elsewhere in the interview, Cardi talked about the conservative response to "WAP," particularly Ben Shapiro's now-viral reading of the lyrics on air. "It doesn't make me angry," she said. "It makes me happy. They keep talking and the numbers keep going up. At the end of the day, whatever they're saying, the numbers speak for themselves."

The new single is already certified gold and has garnered nearly 103 million YouTube views since its debut on August 7. The song also debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100 chart, with 93 million streams in its first week of release — the most ever for a song in its first week out.