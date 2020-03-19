Cardi B Plans to Donate Proceeds From Her "Coronavirus" Remix to Those Affected By the Crisis

Last week, Cardi B shared a video of herself talking about the coronavirus, and like many things Cardi does, it instantly went, well, viral. If you've seen it, then you know that it's now impossible to see the word "coronavirus" without imagining it in Cardi's distinctive voice. DJ iMarkkeyz felt the same way, and turned Cardi's speech into a dance song that's now topping the iTunes charts in countries all over the world.

This week, after a fan suggested that Cardi and DJ iMarkkeyz donate any royalties from the song to charities helping those people most affected by the disease, both parties agreed that that's their plan, once payments for the song arrive. "YES! THAT'S WHAT WE GOING TO DO!" Cardi wrote on Twitter. "Keep in mind you don’t get your money right away ... but even months from now there would be families with financial issues for getting laid off due to the virus. We will donate!"

As workers across the United States have lost their sources of income due to closures and cancellations, relief funds have sprung up to help those finding themselves out of work for the next several weeks, and in some cases, months. Though Cardi's "Coronavirus" royalties are no substitute for aid from the federal government (also in the works), it's nice to know that she's thinking of those most affected by this crisis.

For more information on COVID-19, please visit the official website of the CDC.