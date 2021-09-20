Cardi B is Taking Over the Kitchen for Hispanic Heritage Month

In a new episode of Cardi Tries, the rapper joined Pose star and model Indya Moore in the kitchen to learn how to make traditional Latin American dishes.

Cardi B is connecting with her Latin roots this Hispanic Heritage Month in the latest episode of Cardi Tries.

The rapper teamed up with Pose star Indya Moore to cook Latin American food alongside chefs Jaime Martín Del Campo and Ramiro Arvizu at La Casita Mexican Restaurant in Los Angeles. The mother of two made traditional recipes from Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, and El Salvador.

"I know I said I don't cook, but me and @indyamoore are in the kitchen with chefs @chefsjaimeyramiro for Latin Heritage Month. Click the link in my bio to watch an all-new #CardiTries on @messenger and @instagram," she wrote to her 110 million followers on Instagram.

The Grammy-winning artist was still pregnant during the filming of the episode, where she connected with her Dominican and West Indian heritage. She welcomed a baby boy with husband Offset on Sept. 4.

"I really want to learn how to be an amazing Hispanic cook, I feel like I want to cook like my aunt and my grandmother. I want to cook with feeling," she said in a clip from the episode.

Cardi's nails, however, kept getting in the way of her cooking during filming. She still tackled a traditional Dominican breakfast —"tres golpes"— a spicy Peruvian ceviche, pupusas, and chiles en nogada.

Cardi B Credit: Photo by Gotham/GC Images

After the dishes were finished, they were presented to legendary Mexican actress and singer Angélica María and actor Andrés Zuno, who were delighted by her cooking skills.