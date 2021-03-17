Cardi B Claps Back at Candace Owens for Criticizing Grammys Performance

"She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales," the rapper tweeted.

On Tuesday, Cardi B got into a heated Twitter battle with conservative commentator Candace Owens over her "WAP" performance with Megan Thee Stallion at the Grammys. Owens appeared on Tucker Carlson's Fox News show, where she criticized the rappers' racy performance —which included a stripper pole, provocative costumes, and a suggestive moment on a giant bed.

Owens called the performance "an attack on American values, American traditions" and accused the artists of "actively trying to make children aspire to things that are grotesque."

"We are celebrating perversity in America," Owens added.

Cardi, however, was unbothered. "Yaaaayyyyyyy WE MADE FOX NEWS GUYS !!! Wap wap wap," Cardi said in response to Owens's Fox News appearance.

She also went on to thank Owens for helping "WAP" increase in sales. "Matter fact I'm just going to thank Candy," she continued. "She put my performance on Fox News giving it more views that boosted the views on YouTube and is counting towards my streams and sales STREAM UP AND WAP .REMEMBER GROWN PARENTS ONLY YOU CAN MONITOR WHAT YOUR KIDS WATCH NO1 ELSE."

Later, Owens and Cardi started tweeting insults at one another that covered everything from race and gender to politics and their respective spouses. Nude photos were involved as well, and the battle ended with both women threatening legal action against the other.

The rapper implied that Owens's husband and brother had engaged in a sexual relationship, to which Owens replied: "I am literally laughing out loud. Cardi. My dear. That is clearly a photoshopped tweet. Only one of us has a husband that sleeps around."

Owens then threatened to sue the rapper over the alleged fake tweet, but Cardi pointed out that she and her fans didn't create the tweet about Owens's husband and that many blogs had reported on the tweet being real.

"Just spoke with my family," Owens said. "I am 100% suing Cardi for that nonsense."

