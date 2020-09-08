Cardi B Feuds With Conservative Pundit Candace Owens

Over the long weekend, Cardi B and conservative pundit Candace Owens got into it on Twitter. On Sunday, Owens shared a clip of herself on The Ben Shapiro Show, in which she called Cardi B an "illiterate rapper" and said Cardi's Elle interview with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden was a way to pander Black voters.

The rapper responded to Owens with a video of her own, where she said Biden spoke to her because she currently has the number-one song in the country and thus has a lot of influence. She also mentioned that her sister Hennessy was allegedly harassed by Trump supporters. "You wanna know why joe gotta talk to me Candice cause I have the #1 song & yet my sister can’t go to the beach in the Hampton’s wit out trump supporters harassing," Cardi B wrote in a since-deleted Instagram video. She also took to Twitter to say Donald Trump is using Owens.

Owens responded with a tweet saying, "Joe Biden used you. Bernie Sanders used you. Neither one of them like or know your music. They think you’re dumb." In another tweet, she wrote, "When you stick to music, you can get left alone. When you dabble in politics, you will get called out for platforming ignorance."

The conservative commentator also took to Instagram, telling Cardi B in the caption to "stop supporting Joe Biden who supported segregation and the mass incarceration of black men," adding, "I'm almost six months pregnant but got the time to rip you a new WAP."