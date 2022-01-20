Cardi B Offers to Cover Funeral Costs of The 17 Bronx Fire Victims

The "WAP" rapper makes a pledge to cover the burial costs of the victims of the tragic fire that occurred in her native NYC borough.

Cardi B is standing in solidarity with the families of the victims of the tragic Bronx fire that took the lives of 17 people on January 9.

The rapper and mother of two has pledged to help pay for the funeral costs of those who lost their lives on that fateful day.

As a Bronx native herself, the actress offered her help as soon as she heard of the incident, which was allegedly caused by a faulty space heater.

Cardi B Credit: Photo by Todd Williamson/E! Entertainment/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

In a statement, the Grammy Award winner said, "I'm extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help."

She continued, "I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy."

In a statement released on January 19, New York City Mayor Eric Adams showed the immense gratitude he had for the Playboy Creative Director in Residence.

Bronx Fire Credit: (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images

He began, "The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another."

Adams continued, "We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims. The city will be forever thankful to her and also to the grassroots donors and corporate partners who have been able to offer immediate support for our neighbors in need, to reestablish themselves during this difficult time."

In an effort to provide continual support to the family of the victims, the Mayor's Fund to Advance New York City has partnered with Adams and the City of New York to raise money in support of the tragic event.

Donations will be used in full toward the victims of the fire.