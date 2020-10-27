Cardi B Defends Herself Against Racist Comments About Her Birkin Collection

After a viral Twitter post said that Hermés Birkin bags have "literally lost their value" because Black female rappers make them "easy to get" and less "exclusive," Cardi had a few things to say.

After a viral Twitter post alleged that Hermès Birkin bags have "literally lost their value" because Black female rappers make them "easy to get" and less "exclusive," Cardi B, a noted fan of Birkins, spoke out about the racism that Black and Latina women face when it comes to luxury fashion and accessories.

"I've been seeing this tweet right," she said in an Instagram video. "It had me and it had other female rappers on it. They were talking about if we could get Birkins from the Hermès store and they [were] also saying how we depreciate the value of a Hermès Birkin bag. I find that really interesting because, first thing first, I definitely could get a bag. Actually, I got four bags today from the Hermès store."

Cardi, 28, added that question her ability to buy Birkin bags was suspect, because "y'all don't do this to these white celebrities." "So why is it that y'all gotta be asking us?" she said. "It just makes you want to brag like, 'B****, do you know who the f*** you're talking to?' But no, I'm not even going to take it there."

Elsewhere in the video, Cardi addressed the original poster's comment that Black rappers make the Birkin less "exclusive" than it once was, and said that she and other rappers have actually made it more popular and desired. "Another thing is that they're saying we're depreciating the value," she said. "Actually, we add value because when we mention brands in hip-hop, s*** go up."