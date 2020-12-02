On Wednesday, Billboard announced Cardi B as their 2020 Woman of the Year. Though she didn't release an album, she did make arguably the biggest song of the year ("WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion) and made headlines for her outspoken political videos on Instagram.

In the magazine's cover interview, Cardi — who had originally supported Bernie Sanders before endorsing Joe Biden — spoke about how she felt waiting for results on Election Day. "I was having fun with my kid, but then I kept looking on Instagram and was getting jittery," she said. "I just felt like Biden had this in the bag. Then Election Day came, and I'm seeing so many states are just red, period. It just surprises you when you don't hear people around you saying, 'Oh, I don't support Trump.' There's other people that don't really think like us. Millions of people who are not on the same page as you and don't understand what he did wrong and why we're so anxious."

She also talked about how happy she was to see videos of people listening to "WAP" while celebrating Biden's eventual win. "I just feel like it was such a big victory for me and for Megan," she said. "So many Republicans — not just any Republicans that got an Instagram following, but a lot of Republicans that got blue checks [on Twitter] and millions of followers, [like Ben] Shapiro, Candace Owens, Tomi Lahren — were talking so much crap about 'WAP.' So it was just a victory for me seeing people celebrating Biden's win with my and Megan's song."

Later, she opened up about the criticism she receives from people who think she shouldn't comment on politics or issues relating to the pandemic, and defended her right to hold politicians accountable. "A lot of things they be defending, it's not something you need to be defending," she said. "It's wrong. I endorsed Joe Biden, but if I feel like Joe Biden is doing something wrong, I'm not going to stand by. I'm nobody's lap dog. I would probably call him myself and be like, 'Yo, you need to fix it.'"

Despite her outspokenness, though, Cardi said that she doesn't really see herself as an activist. "I'm a Libra — we are the justice sign," she shared. "I like fairness, and I have compassion toward everybody. This is the type of person that I've always been. ... There's people out here that really go off and beyond, like a Tamika [Mallory] or Shaun King, who go out of their way to really help. I feel like those are activists. I don't want to take away from what they are. I just want to be a person with a platform that believes in good."