Cardi B is the New Face of Balenciaga

Rapper Cardi B is taking over the fashion world as the new face of the luxury brand Balenciaga. "Ya lookin at the face of a Balenciaga campaign!" she wrote on Instagram, captioning several photos of her new billboard, which is currently being displayed near the Louvre in Paris.

"I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS!" she added. "Wish I was there to see it in person!"

Her new campaign was shot and styled by the rapper's team at her home in Los Angeles. In the images, she's wearing a black catsuit dress, which is a hybrid from Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia's fall 2020 collection. In a possible nod to her life as a mother, Cardi is surrounded by a slide and various children's toys — as well as Balenciaga's Neo Classic bag in white.

This is Cardi's first campaign with a luxury brand. In the past, she has sat in the front row at fashion shows like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Thom Browne; she has also previously collaborated with Fashion Nova.

In other Cardi fashion news, the rapper recently shared some photos of herself with her two-year-old daughter in matching, super-luxe outfits. "Me and my babe," she captioned a picture of the pair holding Hermès bags in coordinating colors. Cardi is a known fan of Hermès; for Mother's Day earlier this year, her husband, Offset, gave her not one but two Hermès bags. He also gave her an Hermès bag for Valentine's Day.