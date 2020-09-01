Cardi B is the New Face of Balenciaga
She makes money moves.
Rapper Cardi B is taking over the fashion world as the new face of the luxury brand Balenciaga. "Ya lookin at the face of a Balenciaga campaign!" she wrote on Instagram, captioning several photos of her new billboard, which is currently being displayed near the Louvre in Paris.
"I remember how I felt seeing myself on a billboard in NYC Times Square but PARIS!" she added. "Wish I was there to see it in person!"
Her new campaign was shot and styled by the rapper's team at her home in Los Angeles. In the images, she's wearing a black catsuit dress, which is a hybrid from Balenciaga creative director Demna Gvasalia's fall 2020 collection. In a possible nod to her life as a mother, Cardi is surrounded by a slide and various children's toys — as well as Balenciaga's Neo Classic bag in white.
This is Cardi's first campaign with a luxury brand. In the past, she has sat in the front row at fashion shows like Chanel, Tom Ford, and Thom Browne; she has also previously collaborated with Fashion Nova.
In other Cardi fashion news, the rapper recently shared some photos of herself with her two-year-old daughter in matching, super-luxe outfits. "Me and my babe," she captioned a picture of the pair holding Hermès bags in coordinating colors. Cardi is a known fan of Hermès; for Mother's Day earlier this year, her husband, Offset, gave her not one but two Hermès bags. He also gave her an Hermès bag for Valentine's Day.
Earlier this summer, Cardi and her daughter wore matching Burberry for a couple of Instagram photos. Kulture might still be a toddler, but she's got great taste!