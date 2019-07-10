Cardi B Celebrates Baby Kulture's First Birthday and Shares Sweet Instagram Post

Cardi B celebrated her daughter Kulture‘s first birthday and shared a sweet photo with her baby. The Dominican American rapper posted a photo with the birthday girl sitting on the kitchen counter surrounded by balloons and cupcakes. The glam star is wearing no makeup and rocks her naturally curly hair in pijamas, fully enjoying her mommy role. “A little quick 12 o clock turn up, my baby!” she wrote. Cardi B’s fans filled her with comments and congratulated her ‘mini me’ on turning one. “Happy Birthday Kulture. She is a spitting image of you, and she will grow up to be one beautiful girl,” a fan wrote. “Feliz cumpleaños gorgeous,” another commented.

The first time mom, 26, is loving every second with her daughter. “When I see my daughter it’s like a peace of mind: ‘Ah, I do this because of you.’ It cracks a smile no matter what, on the most stressful days,” she told People en Español about baby Kulture.

She also shared an adorable video of her daughter dressed as a Raggedy Ann doll and posted a #TBT photo of her daughter when she was younger, expressing nostalgia for her first months as a baby now that Kulture is growing up. “She was so tiny,” Cardi B wrote with a crying face emoji. Many of the singer’s 47 million followers on Instagram gushed over the baby girl. “She got dimples, she’s so blessed,” one wrote. “Beautiful creation y’all made,” another observed.

Kulture’s daddy, rapper Offset, also shared a loving post to celebrate his daughter’s first year of life. “You are so perfect, love you KK. Happy first birthday, I love you,” he wrote, sharing a smiling photo of the charismatic little girl.

Happy birthday Kulture! You are a star!