Cardi B Makes History at the American Music Awards

During the 2020 American Music Awards on Sunday, Cardi B made history. The 28-year-old rapper became the first artist to win Favorite Song in the Rap/Hip-Hop category at the AMAs twice. Cardi was previously awarded in 2018 for her hit single "Bodak Yellow," and this year, she took home the award again for her song "WAP" with Megan Thee Stallion.

The star was unable to attend the awards show in Los Angeles, but she took to Twitter to celebrate the historic win. "Thank you guys soooo much," she wrote, along with a video thanking her fans. "Me and Meg really appreciate all the love from fans, celebs everybody that supported the song. Also thanks for voting. Ugh if I would have known all this was going down today I would of rescheduled my dentist appointment.Im so swollen."

The award was presented by the Orange Is the New Black star Laverne Cox; Megan Thee Stallion was on hand to accept the trophy. The Houston rapper told the crowd that she and Cardi were "super appreciative" of the award and gave a loving shoutout to her mom and grandma.

In 2018, Cardi thanked her daughter, Kulture, during her AMAs acceptance speech for "Bodak Yellow." "I really want to thank my daughter," she said. "And not just because she's my daughter. When I was pregnant, I was so influenced to be, like, 'Yo, I got to do this, I got to show people wrong. I got to prove people wrong.' Because they said I wasn't going to make it after I had a baby."