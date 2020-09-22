Cardi B Denies Rumors About What Caused Her Split With Offset

On Monday, Cardi B, 26, addressed rumors surrounding her divorce with Offset, 28, during an Instagram Live session. "People were just flooding me with ... 'Oh, Offset got a girl pregnant.' And this is where the s*** came from," she said during the Live. "That is why I be telling y'all to stop believing ... what people be saying, these blogs are saying, especially blogs that have a certain type of hatred toward me."

Last week, news broke that Cardi had filed for divorce from Offset; the pair have been married for three years and share two-year-old daughter Kulture. Early reports stated that Cardi initiated the split because she was tired of Offset's infidelity.

Image zoom (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

In her Live, the "WAP" rapper addressed critics who have intimated that her divorce is a ploy for attention. "I want to address another bulls*** that I heard," she said. "Another blogger claims that I am getting a divorce for attention. And it's like, you think I'm going to pay a lawyer 20,000 f***ing dollars?"

"I get along with his mother very well," she continued. "You think I'm gonna do that to her son for attention? Why do I need attention? You don't see I have millions of f***ing followers? Do you see that I have the number-one song in the f***ing world? Why do I need attention? Why do I need stunts?"

In a different Instagram Live video on Friday, Cardi shared her feelings about ending the relationship and revealed that she's "not hurt" about the breakup. "I want to say thank you so much," she said to fans who have been offering her support the past few days. "However, like, I don't really need it. I'm OK. I want to let you know I have not shed not one tear."