Cardi B Opens Up About Motherhood, New Music and Supporting Bernie Sanders

Cardi B welcomed Vogue at her grandmother’s house in the Bronx, which the Dominican American rapper says is her favorite place in the world. The singer participated in the magazine’s “73 Questions” series, while her daughter, Kulture, napped in her arms. She discussed motherhood, the new album she has in the works, and what she likes about presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, among other fascinating topics.

What is her advice for her daughter? “Don’t worry about what people say, and to dream big and follow it,” she said. “I wish for her to be a successful businesswoman, independent woman, confident woman,” she added about her 1-year-old baby. The singer also admitted that motherhood is challenging. “It’s hard. People think that it’s easy, but it’s hard,” she said with a laugh. “We deserve more Mother’s Day.”

Image zoom (Photo by Johnny Nunez/WireImage)

She revealed that she doesn’t let the opinions of others get to her. “People still talk about me like if I don’t have a kid, but I know I’m a different person now, so whatever,” she said. She confessed that it bothers her when people obsess over her plastic surgeries. “I hate when people ask me questions about my butt. People are so obsessed with knowing about the enhanced butt process that it’s like, ‘Lord!'”

The fashionista also named a few ladies that inspire her fashion-wise, mentioning Lady Gaga, Missy Elliott, Jennifer Lopez and Rihanna. The rapper made some fresh coffee for the interviewer but confessed cooking is not her forte. “My favorite thing to cook is [a] peanut butter and jelly [sandwich] because it’s fast to make,” she joked.

Image zoom (Photo by Erika Goldring/FilmMagic)

She admitted that meeting icons Beyoncé, Rihanna and Lady Gaga made her nervous. The artist didn’t want to disclose much about her upcoming album, but warned that “it’s spicy, controversial.”

What is the real Cardi B like off the stage? “I feel like I have a very chill side,” she said. “I’m very balanced. I could be a little crazy. But If I don’t know you, I’m going to study you. I’m a big Libra. And I’m always to myself — I don’t really hang out too much, I just be home all day. I’m boring.”

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/FilmMagic; Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Cardi B also talked about presidential candidate Bernie Sanders, whom she fully supports. “Feel the Bern!” she joked about the senator. “What I like about Bernie Sanders is that he been doing this for a long time,” she said. “He’s a natural humanitarian. There is people that just care for the world, that just want to take care of people, that’s their passion. They don’t do it for money. And he been doing this for a long time, not just to become a president or get good votes, that’s how he naturally is.”

The star also FaceTimed her husband, Offset, during the interview, and gave some golden relationship advice. “If you love somebody, no matter what, try to work it out.” How would she like to be remembered 100 years from now? “I would like to be remembered as the girl next door that made it.”