Impress your abuela and primos with these interactive games for the whole familia.

Bring the fun to this year's Nochebuena with these Latino card games that will have your family laughing out loud.

From Millennial Loteria to Latino or No?, these games will keep everyone in the family entertained. Yes, even abuela and your most skeptical tías will want to join in on the fun.

1. Millennial Loteria Game: Family Fiesta Edition

Loteria Credit: Courtesy Millennial Loteria/Blue Star Press

This Loteria is a twist on the classic Mexican game and was created by Mike Alfaro. Millennial Loteria is filled with nostalgia and humor and features new takes on iconic cards like La Feminist (La Dama), El Hipster (El Catrn) and La Hashtag (Las Jaras). $20, www.target.com

2. Monikers

Monikers Credit: Courtesy of Amazon

Get ready to laugh out loud with this party game based on the traditional game Celebrity. In Monikers, you get into teams and your teammates must guess who you are based on the cards and actions you take. The New York Times rated this "the perfect party game." $25, www.amazon.com

3. Tragos

Tragos Credit: Courtesy of Amazon/Tragos

If you're looking to get tipsy this Christmas, Tragos is the game for you. The Spanglish card game was made by Latinos for Latinos and is a funny, relatable and has interactive challenges. $20, www.tragosgame.com

4. Latino or NO? The Spanglish Party Game That Tests Your Latinidad!

Latino or No Credit: Amazon/Latino or No?

It's time to test your Latinidad with this fun super-Latino card game that will have you laughing for hours with your familia. With this game you'll be able to impress your abuela and your primos with your knowledge of the Latin culture—proving you're #definitelylatino. $15, www.amazon.com

5. ¡Dios Mio! Party Game

Dios Mio Credit: Courtesy of Target/Dios Mio!