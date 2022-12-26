Boss Up this Capricorn Season with 10 Royals & Celebs Born Under this Mystical Sign

Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 26, 2022
Credit: Getty Images

Brilliant, mystical and hardworking, Capricorns are one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Still, without them, we would lose out on some of the most extraordinary talents the world has seen. This Capricorn season, we're celebrating celebs and royals born under the sign of the sea goat. 

Meghan Trainor

Credit: Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

The singer-songwriter definitely made you look as she turned 29 on December 22.

Beatriz Luengo

Credit: Photo by Shy McGrath/WireImage

The Spanish singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur turned 40 years old on December 23.

Ricky Martin

Credit: Photo by Mike Windle/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

The Puerto Rican star celebrated his 51th birthday on December 24. 

Bradley Cooper

Credit: Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage

The American actor is turning 48 years old on January 5. 

Kate Middleton

Credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 41st birthday on January 9 with a brand new title.

Rauw Alejandro

Credit: Photo by Christopher Polk/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

Ra-Rauw is welcoming his 30s on January 10. 

Pitbull

Credit: Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Mr. 305 is turning 42 on January 15.

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Credit: Photo by Presley Ann/Getty Images for Netflix

The Puerto Rican-American creative mastermind is turning 43 on January 16.

Michelle Obama

Credit: Getty Images

The shining former First Lady, attorney and author will be blowing 59 candles on January 17.

Natalia Bryant

Credit: Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The young model and college sophomore is welcoming her 20s on January 19.

