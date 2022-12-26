Boss Up this Capricorn Season with 10 Royals & Celebs Born Under this Mystical Sign
Brilliant, mystical and hardworking, Capricorns are one of the most misunderstood signs of the zodiac. Still, without them, we would lose out on some of the most extraordinary talents the world has seen. This Capricorn season, we're celebrating celebs and royals born under the sign of the sea goat.
Meghan Trainor
The singer-songwriter definitely made you look as she turned 29 on December 22.
Beatriz Luengo
The Spanish singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur turned 40 years old on December 23.
Ricky Martin
The Puerto Rican star celebrated his 51th birthday on December 24.
Bradley Cooper
The American actor is turning 48 years old on January 5.
Kate Middleton
The Princess of Wales is celebrating her 41st birthday on January 9 with a brand new title.
Rauw Alejandro
Ra-Rauw is welcoming his 30s on January 10.
Pitbull
Mr. 305 is turning 42 on January 15.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The Puerto Rican-American creative mastermind is turning 43 on January 16.
Michelle Obama
The shining former First Lady, attorney and author will be blowing 59 candles on January 17.
Natalia Bryant
The young model and college sophomore is welcoming her 20s on January 19.