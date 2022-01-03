Get Ready to Embark on Your Ideal 2022 With the New Moon in Capricorn

The first new moon of 2022 is here with the powerful and persevering energy of the sign of the sea-goat. If you haven't set your intentions for 2022, Capricorn's energy will be ideal in helping you plant the seeds you want to see flourish over the next six months and the rest of the calendar year.

In astrology, Capricorn is one of the four cardinal signs—accompanying Aries, Cancer, and Libra—which mark the beginning of the seasons and carry great energy for starting or planning new projects. Capricorn is a sign of hard work, wisdom, and perseverance. The natives of this sign are incredibly ambitious and determined, always taking solid steps toward what they want until they climb the top of the mountain.

However, Caps also have an intuitive and softer side from their mermaid tails. They are loyal friends and lovers, are creative, and enjoy taking on projects that will last for generations.

To help you hone this structured yet creative energy, we've created a step-by-step guide for this new moon. Get ready to turn your intentions into reality!

Get creative—yet realistic—about your goals for 2022

2022 Goals Credit: Getty Images

Capricorn energy is ambitious. Caps are always determined to do their best and work harder than anyone else, but they keep their feet on the ground as an earth sign. When coming up with your list of intentions, keep your dreams alive; however, make sure you can take steps toward them and keep them realistic. For example, if your goal is to exercise more in 2022, then you can write something along the lines of "Incorporate 3 hours of exercise per week into my schedule" instead of "compete in a triathlon by June."

Determined action and perseverance will be your allies

Determination Credit: Getty Images

There's a reason why the symbol for Capricorns is the sea-goat. Capricorns take small but steady steps toward what they want with their eyes on the prize. No matter what obstacles come their way, they always find a way of readjusting the plan to keep moving forward. If your goals for this year don't come to fruition right away, trust that they will and try to keep moving forward until you reach the top of the mountain.

Stay grounded—physically and mentally

Grounding Credit: Getty Images