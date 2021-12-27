Welcome To Capricorn Season: 10 Celebs And Royals Born Under This Grounded Astrological Sign

Por Karla Montalván Diciembre 27, 2021
Credit: Getty Images

Capricorns get a bad rep for being workaholics, but the truth is that some of history's most brilliant minds come from this sign. This season we're celebrating some of our favorite celebrities and royals born under the sign of the mighty sea-goat.

Beatriz Luengo

Credit: Photo by John Parra/Getty Images for Sony Music Latin Entertainment

The Spanish singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur turned 39 years old on December 23.

Ricky Martin

Credit: Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

The Puerto Rican superstar celebrated his 50th birthday on December 24. 

Bradley Cooper

Credit: Photo by Dan MacMedan/Getty Images

The American actor and filmmaker is turning 47-years-old on January 5. 

Carolina Herrera

Credit: Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

The Venezuelan fashion designer known for her impeccable taste will celebrate her 83rd birthday on January 8. 

Kate Middleton

Credit: Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images

The Duchess of Cambridge is ringing in a new decade as she celebrates the big 4-0 on January 9. 

Pitbull

Credit: Photo by Adam Bettcher/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Mr. Worldwide is aging like fine wine, and he knows it. The Cuban-American rapper will turn 41 on January 15. 

Lin-Manuel Miranda

Credit: Photo by Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

The beloved mastermind behind Hamilton and In the Heights celebrates his 42nd birthday on January 16.

Michelle Obama

Credit: Photo by NAACP via Getty Images

If anyone can encapsulate Capricorn energy, it's former First Lady, Michelle Obama. The author and attorney will turn 58-years-old on January 17. 

Betty White

Credit: Kelsey McNeal/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

With a career spanning over nine decades, Betty White is a legendary icon. The star will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17. 

Natalia Bryant

Credit: Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Baby2Baby

In the last few years, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa has been shining brightly. She will celebrate her 19th birthday on January 19. 

