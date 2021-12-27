Welcome To Capricorn Season: 10 Celebs And Royals Born Under This Grounded Astrological Sign
Capricorns get a bad rep for being workaholics, but the truth is that some of history's most brilliant minds come from this sign. This season we're celebrating some of our favorite celebrities and royals born under the sign of the mighty sea-goat.
Beatriz Luengo
The Spanish singer-songwriter, actress and entrepreneur turned 39 years old on December 23.
Ricky Martin
The Puerto Rican superstar celebrated his 50th birthday on December 24.
Bradley Cooper
The American actor and filmmaker is turning 47-years-old on January 5.
Carolina Herrera
The Venezuelan fashion designer known for her impeccable taste will celebrate her 83rd birthday on January 8.
Kate Middleton
The Duchess of Cambridge is ringing in a new decade as she celebrates the big 4-0 on January 9.
Pitbull
Mr. Worldwide is aging like fine wine, and he knows it. The Cuban-American rapper will turn 41 on January 15.
Lin-Manuel Miranda
The beloved mastermind behind Hamilton and In the Heights celebrates his 42nd birthday on January 16.
Michelle Obama
If anyone can encapsulate Capricorn energy, it's former First Lady, Michelle Obama. The author and attorney will turn 58-years-old on January 17.
Betty White
With a career spanning over nine decades, Betty White is a legendary icon. The star will celebrate her 100th birthday on January 17.
Natalia Bryant
In the last few years, the eldest daughter of the late Kobe Bryant and wife Vanessa has been shining brightly. She will celebrate her 19th birthday on January 19.