7 Beauty Staples Every Capricorn Needs to Embrace their Power

Por Laura Acosta Diciembre 21, 2022
Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

From their hard-working, resilient personality to their secret wild side, we've got something for every Capricorn to pamper themselves all season long.

Starting Strong

Credit: Courtesy of Pink Moon

Full of skin-repairing ceramides, peptides and calming calendula, this moisturizer works just as hard as a Capricorn.

As an added bonus, it also doubles as an overnight moisture mask. 

Once In A Pink Moon, Capricorn Moisturizer, $48, pinkmoon.co

Potent Formula

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Work-induced stress can worsen signs of aging—help Capricorn keep their glow with a powerful combination of retinol and vitamin C.

StriVectin, Super-C Retinol Brighten & Correct Vitamin C Serum, $72, sephora.com

Ultimate Tool

Credit: Courtesy of Ulta

Created by a Latina makeup artist who's risen to the top of her field, the Beautyblender's origin story is sure to inspire any Capricorn to keep chasing their dreams. 

Beautyblender, Zodiac Makeup Sponge in Capricorn, $20, ulta.com

Beauty Staples

Credit: Courtesy of ColourPop

Embrace the earth element associated with this sign and go for rich, chocolate tones in your next eye look using this eyeshadow quad and matching lip gloss.

ColourPop, All Caps Capricorn Eye & Lip Set, $9.60, colourpop.com

Cap Inspo

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Carl Ray, the makeup artist for Capricorn icon Michelle Obama, swears by the velvety jewel tones in Pat McGrath's eyeshadow palettes when creating the former First Lady's stunning makeup looks.

Pat McGrath Labs, Mothership I Eyeshadow Palette, $128, sephora.com

Bold Lips

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

For makeup lovers, a red lip is a surefire way to feel more powerful. 

Plus, this rich, red shade is reminiscent of January Capricorn's birthstone, Garnet.

Rare Beauty, Lip Soufflé Matte Cream Lipstick, $20, sephora.com

Luxe Scents

Credit: Courtesy of Sephora

Reward their hard work with a taste of the finer things in life, like this fragrance that incorporates woody, earth notes with jasmine.

Gucci, Flora Gorgeous Jasmine Eau de Parfum 3.3 oz, $149, sephora.com

By Laura Acosta