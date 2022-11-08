This #TastyTuesday we're giving you a twist on the traditional cappuccino recipe using these Latin ingredients.

Tap Into Your Inner Barista with this Latin-Inspired and Decadent Cappuccino Recipe

I don't know about you, but cappuccinos always transport me to a little café in Tuscany in the middle of the fall.

The creamy espresso drink has the perfect balance of equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam typically decorated with intricate designs by baristas using a touch of cocoa or cinnamon powder.

This National Cappuccino Day, we're giving the traditional drink a twist using ingredients found in Latin kitchens, such as evaporated milk, Colombian coffee and cocoa powder.

¡Disfruta!

Cappuccino Credit: Getty Images

Ingredients:

For the Espresso

3 tablespoons of finely ground Café Bustelo (or your coffee of choice)

5 ounces water

For the Foamed Milk

2 ounces of whole milk (can be replaced with non-dairy milk, if preferred)

2 ounces of evaporated milk

For decoration

1 tsp of cocoa powder or cinnamon powder

Directions: