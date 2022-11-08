Tap Into Your Inner Barista with this Latin-Inspired and Decadent Cappuccino Recipe
This #TastyTuesday we're giving you a twist on the traditional cappuccino recipe using these Latin ingredients.
Anuncio
I don't know about you, but cappuccinos always transport me to a little café in Tuscany in the middle of the fall.
The creamy espresso drink has the perfect balance of equal parts espresso, steamed milk and foam typically decorated with intricate designs by baristas using a touch of cocoa or cinnamon powder.
This National Cappuccino Day, we're giving the traditional drink a twist using ingredients found in Latin kitchens, such as evaporated milk, Colombian coffee and cocoa powder.
¡Disfruta!
Credit: Getty Images
Ingredients:
For the Espresso
- 3 tablespoons of finely ground Café Bustelo (or your coffee of choice)
- 5 ounces water
For the Foamed Milk
- 2 ounces of whole milk (can be replaced with non-dairy milk, if preferred)
- 2 ounces of evaporated milk
For decoration
- 1 tsp of cocoa powder or cinnamon powder
Directions:
- Using an espresso machine or manual espresso maker make two shots of espresso. Set aside.
- Using your espresso machine, milk steamer or microwave, heat both of the whole milk and the evaporated milk to 150°F. Do not allow either milk to simmer.
- With a milk frother or whisk, froth the milk until very foamy.
- Pour your espresso, and the steamed and foamed milk into a mug.
- Ideally, for a cappuccino, you want 1/3 espresso, 1/3 steamed milk and 1/3 foam.
- Gently top with your choice of powdered cocoa or cinnamon.