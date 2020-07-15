Candace Valenzuela Could Become the First Afro-Latina in Congress

If she wins in November, she would also become only the third Latina from Texas elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Politician Candace Valenzuela could become the first Afro-Latina elected to the United States Congress after winning the Democratic primary runoff election on Tuesday. Valenzuela won the race for Texas's 24th Congressional District against retired Air Force Colonel Kim Olson. In November, she will face Republican candidate Beth Van Duyne, the former mayor of Irving, Texas.

A win in November would also make Valenzuela only the third Latina elected to Congress from Texas. "I’m proud to announce that tonight, our grassroots coalition has won and I am the Democratic nominee for Texas’ 24th District," Valenzuela tweeted about her win. "I will never forget those of you who knocked doors, made calls, donated your hard earned money, and spoke with your family and friends about our race."

?s=20

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Julián Castro also congratulated Valenzuela on her victory. "Congratulations to People First candidate @candacefor24 on her historic primary victory in Texas’ 24th congressional district!" he wrote. "I can’t wait to see Candace flip this district in November and fight for a better future for all Texas families in Congress."

?s=20