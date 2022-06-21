Hello, Cancer Season: 7 Celebs Who Were Born Under this Loyal and Devoted Water Sign

Por Karla Montalván Junio 21, 2022
Credit: Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

Cancer season is here and it's time to embrace your feels as the sun passes through this highly emotional, loyal and devoted water sign. To celebrate these sensitive souls, we're rounding up our favorite Cancer natives and most beloved activists and artists of all time.

Empezar galería

1 de 7

Ariana Grande

Credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic

The beloved singer and actress is entering the final year of her 20s on June 26.

Anuncio
Anuncio

2 de 7

Khloé Kardashian

Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

Koko will be celebrating her 38th birthday on June 27.

3 de 7

Milo Ventimiglia

Credit: Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images

The Gilmore Girls heartthrob will ring in 45 on July 8.

Anuncio

4 de 7

Sofía Vergara

Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

The Colombian bombshell is entering her 50s on July 10. 

5 de 7

Malala Yousafzai

Credit: Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is turning 25 on July 12. 

6 de 7

Priyanka Chopra

Credit: Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP

The producer, model and singer is celebrating her 40th birthday as a new mom on July 18. 

Anuncio
Anuncio
Anuncio

7 de 7

Selena Gomez

The Only Murders in the Building actress is turning 30 on July 22. 

Repetir la galería

Compartir la galería

Siguiente

    • Por Karla Montalván