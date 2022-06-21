Hello, Cancer Season: 7 Celebs Who Were Born Under this Loyal and Devoted Water Sign
Cancer season is here and it's time to embrace your feels as the sun passes through this highly emotional, loyal and devoted water sign. To celebrate these sensitive souls, we're rounding up our favorite Cancer natives and most beloved activists and artists of all time.
Ariana Grande
Credit: Photo by Jeff Kravitz/AMA2016/FilmMagic
The beloved singer and actress is entering the final year of her 20s on June 26.
Khloé Kardashian
Credit: Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images
Koko will be celebrating her 38th birthday on June 27.
Milo Ventimiglia
Credit: Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images
The Gilmore Girls heartthrob will ring in 45 on July 8.
Sofía Vergara
Credit: Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images
The Colombian bombshell is entering her 50s on July 10.
Malala Yousafzai
Credit: Photo by Marla Aufmuth/Getty Images for Massachusetts Conference for Women 2019
The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is turning 25 on July 12.
Priyanka Chopra
Credit: Photo by Alberto PIZZOLI / AFP
The producer, model and singer is celebrating her 40th birthday as a new mom on July 18.
Selena Gomez
The Only Murders in the Building actress is turning 30 on July 22.