This #NewMusicFriday we're bringing you five tunes to heat up your weekend.

Camilo, Tainy and J Balvin Want You to Jam to These 5 New Songs

Whether you've been hitting up the beach, the pool or your favorite summer spot, we know that jammin' to the latest tunes is a must.

From urban beats to romantic tunes, update your summer playlist with these newly dropped anthems by Camilo, J Balvin, CNCO and more.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

"Sci-Fi" by Tainy ft. Rauw Alejandro

The new single "Sci-Fi" showcases Tainy's innate creativity while embodying everything a summer anthem needs and deserves. The new song is one you can't escape with infectious beats and rhythms highlight the Puerto Rican producer's mastery alongside Rauw Alejandro's iconic voice.

"Un paso" by Tainy and J Balvin

Argentina and Colombia get together for this hip-hop and latin urban fusion track that delivers familiar reggaeton beats with a whole new sound. The sound of pronounced drums blends well with Balvin's rhythmic vocalization. This is a track you won't soon forget.

"Naturaleza" by Camilo and Nicky Nicole

Camilo is joining Argentine artist Nicki Nicole for this ode to authenticity. The Colombian singer-songwriter promised fans he would release music every month and has kept his promise, now captivating La Tribu's followers with "a dance that, when it starts, it'll get rid of your sadness".

"Duele tanto" by Sofia Reyes ft. Carlos Zaur

Prepare yourself to have your heartstrings tugged with this new single by Sofia Reyes and Carlos Zaur. The duet resembles 90's romance classics with bolero rhythms that will remind you of Celine Dion and Aerosmith.

"Borracho y loco" by Sael