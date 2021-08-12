The couple shared adorable photos of their trip to Arizona on social media.

Colombian singer Camilo Echeverry surprised wife Evaluna Montaner with a trip to the Grand Canyon fto celebrate her 24th birthday, which the Venezuelan singer and actress began celebrating on August 7the.

The couple shared photos and videos of the majestic river valley on their respective Instagram accounts showing fans what a wonderful time they're having on their trip.

"God leaves us in awe of His creation. Today has been WOW!" Evaluna, Ricardo Montaner's daughter, wrote on her post. "Thank you @camilo for this birthday gift. I love you."

The "Macchu Picchu" singers are known for sharing their love on social media where they've become a beloved couple among their followers.

On her birthday, Camilo shared three Instagram posts singing Evaluna's praises.

"Today is the birthday of the one who owns all my laughter," he wrote on the first of three Instagram captions. "As I write this your little hand rests on my arm while you sleep a little longer. Thank you for giving me the privilege of experiencing first-hand everything God is doing in your life."

The pair took some time out from Camilo's first international tour, Mis Manos —postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic— to go to Arizona. Evaluna has documented the tour's success thus far and posted photos taken in Spain last month.