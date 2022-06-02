The Cuban Colombian lawyer proved victorious after a jury ruled in favor of the Hollywood actor on June 1.

Johnny Depp's Latina lawyer, Camille Vasquez, became a media sensation after her powerful cross-examination of Amber Heard on May 17.

Now, the 37 year old has proved victorious alongside her colleagues and the Pirates of the Caribbean star after a jury ruled in favor of both parties for defamation.

The jury ruled largely in favor of Depp on June 1, awarding the actor $15 million in damages, but also sided with Heard under one matter pertaining to her claims that she was defamed by Depp's attorney Adam Waldman in an interview where he said that she and her friends "set" the actor up with "an ambush, a hoax" on the night of an argument between the couple in May 2016.

Camille Vazquez Credit: Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Vasquez, who is an associate lawyer at the Brown Rudnick law firm, represented Depp fiercely throughout the defamation lawsuit against his ex-wife after she published an op-ed in The Washington Post where she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

After a tear-jerking celebration by their team, Vasquez joined fellow attorney Ben Chew outside the courtroom in Fairfax, Virginia, to make a statement.

"Today's verdict confirms what we have said from the beginning: that the claims against Johnny Depp are defamatory and unsupported by any evidence," Vasquez said. "We are grateful—so grateful—to the jury for their careful deliberation, to the judge and the court staff who have devoted an enormous amount of time and resources towards this case."

Camille Vazquez Credit: REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque/Pool

Her tenacity and fierce defense of Depp caught the attention of a growing worldwide fanbase, especially when questioning Heard about her claim that Depp violated her with a bottle of Maker's Mark bourbon during a fight in Australia in March 2015 and allegations of money donated to the ACLU after their divorce.

"You're the one who assaulted someone with a bottle in Australia, isn't that right, Ms. Heard?" Vasquez asked. "You weren't scared of him at all, were you?"

"I didn't assault Johnny in Australia. I didn't assault Johnny ever," Heard said.

Specializing on plaintiff-side defamation cases such as Depp's, the litigator of Cuban and Colombian descent has represented Hollywood A-listers such as Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, among others.

Camille Vazquez Credit: Photo by STEVE HELBER/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

"The kind of women we all should admire," one fan wrote on Twitter. "This is Camille Vazquez's world and we're all just living in it," said another.