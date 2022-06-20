Camille Vasquez Will Defend Johnny Depp in New Trial This Summer

The Cuban Colombian lawyer will represent the actor in his court case for City of Lies.

Camille Vasquez is returning to the courtroom to represent Johnny Depp once more.

The Cuban Colombian attorney who became a sensation after her questioning of Amber Heard, Depp's ex-wife during the recent defamation trial against her, is set to defend the actor in a new case this July.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star has been sued by Gregg "Rocky" Brooks, a former colleague he worked with on the set of City of Lies in 2018, for allegedly punching him in the ribcage twice in April 2017, the lawsuit states.

Additionally, the lawsuit states that Depp offered Brooks $100,000 and to punch him in the face after the incident. According to Brooks, the event caused him "emotional distress," and that Depp's actions were meant to make him "suffer humiliation."

Furthermore, Brooks said that Depp's "intoxication and temper created a hostile, abusive and unsafe work environment."

Brooks is also seeking "unspecific damages" if he wins the case and is suing the film's producers and directors as well.

According to a declaration by set supervisor Emma Danoff, the altercation did not happen the way it was described by Brooks in his lawsuit.

Instead, she described that they were shooting on set when Brooks reprimanded a homeless African American woman with "racial and derogatory" slurs, Depp was sitting next to her as it happened.

"He immediately stood up from our shared seat on the edge of a planter bench and went over to Brooks to stand up for the woman," her statement said. "Mr.Depp said to Mr. Brooks, 'You can't talk to her like that. You think she is something less than you? Who do you think you are? How dare you?'"

