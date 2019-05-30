5 Things to Know About Leo DiCaprio's Love, Argentinian Model Camila Morrone

Leonardo DiCaprio has fallen for a stunning Latina. The Oscar winner, 44, is dating Argentinian model and actress Camila Morrone, 21. The romance went public after the two showed up in Aspen together in January 2018. Since then, they have been spotted traveling the world. Morrone was by his side in Cannes for the premiere of Quentin Tarantino‘s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood starring DiCaprio and Brad Pitt! DiCaprio was recently seen taking artsy photos of his girlfriend as she danced ballet barefoot at the Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc in the French Riviera. Here’s five things to know about Morrone, who was born in Buenos Aires.

Image zoom (Photo by Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

1. She was Al Pacino’s step-daughter. Morrone’s mother, Argentinian actress Lucila Sola, dated the Italian-American actor for years. Her dad is also famous. Morrone is the daughter of Argentinian actor and model Maximo Morrone.

2. She is a kickass model. She has graced the cover of Vogue magazine and modeled for Victoria’s Secret and Moschino, among other prestigious brands.

3. She is on her way to conquering the big screen. She made her acting debut in the 2013 film Bukowski starring James Franco. She also had memorable roles in the action film Death Wish starring Bruce Willis, the teen rebellion flick Never Goin’ Back and the drama Mickey and the Bear.

4. She has famous friends. Morrone has been spotted hanging out with Kendall Jenner, Hailey Baldwin and Kaia Gerber. However, her Instagram feed doesn’t portray her as your typical socialite party girl. She is into traveling, meditation and jiu-jitsu.

5. She is a lifestyle influencer. Her videos on YouTube include makeup tutorials, workout routines and nutrition tips. She also has over 1.7 million followers on Instagram. Yes, Leo DiCaprio is one of them!