El Salvador Police Officers Convicted of Killing Transgender Woman, Camila Díaz Córdova

Three police officers were convicted in a Salvadoran court for the 2019 murder of Camila Díaz Córdova, a transgender woman who had been deported from the United States in 2018. On July 28, Jaime Geovany Mendoza Rivas, Luis Alfredo Avelar Sandoval, and Carlos Valentín Rosales Carpio were convicted of aggravated homicide, according to the newspaper El Diario De Hoy. Each officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison.

According to NBC News, Córdova left El Salvador in 2018 to request asylum in the U.S. She stated that she feared for her life in her home country, but when her asylum claim was rejected, she returned to El Salvador. On January 31, 2019, she was arrested for public nuisance and intoxication. According to El Diario De Hoy, she was beaten by the officers in their patrol car and left in the road, where she was later found. She was then taken to a hospital, where she died from her wounds.

The convictions mark the first time a Salvadoran courtroom has prosecuted the killing of a transgender woman, local activists say. “This landmark ruling is much needed in a country where LGBT Salvadorans and their families rarely see justice for violent crimes,” José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “The outcome of Camila’s case sends a powerful message to Salvadoran society that anti-LGBT violence will not be tolerated.”