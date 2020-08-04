El Salvador Police Officers Convicted of Killing Transgender Woman, Camila Díaz Córdova
The United States had deported Córdova, despite her telling asylum officers that she feared for her life in El Salvador.
Three police officers were convicted in a Salvadoran court for the 2019 murder of Camila Díaz Córdova, a transgender woman who had been deported from the United States in 2018. On July 28, Jaime Geovany Mendoza Rivas, Luis Alfredo Avelar Sandoval, and Carlos Valentín Rosales Carpio were convicted of aggravated homicide, according to the newspaper El Diario De Hoy. Each officer was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to NBC News, Córdova left El Salvador in 2018 to request asylum in the U.S. She stated that she feared for her life in her home country, but when her asylum claim was rejected, she returned to El Salvador. On January 31, 2019, she was arrested for public nuisance and intoxication. According to El Diario De Hoy, she was beaten by the officers in their patrol car and left in the road, where she was later found. She was then taken to a hospital, where she died from her wounds.
The convictions mark the first time a Salvadoran courtroom has prosecuted the killing of a transgender woman, local activists say. “This landmark ruling is much needed in a country where LGBT Salvadorans and their families rarely see justice for violent crimes,” José Miguel Vivanco, Americas director at Human Rights Watch, said in a statement. “The outcome of Camila’s case sends a powerful message to Salvadoran society that anti-LGBT violence will not be tolerated.”
In an email to NBC News, Bianka Rodríguez, executive director of the Salvadoran advocacy organization Comcavis Trans, said that “there is a systematic disrespect for migrants” in the United States. “It is a call to the U.S. and immigration judges to reconsider and analyze each asylum application based on generalized violence, since, according to our records and reports of forced internal displacement, the perpetrators of violence are not only restricted to gang or family groups, but also extend to state security forces.”