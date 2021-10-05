Camila Cabello is the First Hispanic Woman Honored With Diamond-Certified Single Award

Camila Cabello has made history as the first Hispanic woman to win the prestigious Diamond-Certified Single Award from the Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) for her single "Havana."

The Cuban-born American singer is the second Latina, joining Cardi B, honored with the award.

The track was the first song released by the Cuban artist in 2017 after leaving the girl group Fifth Harmony. According to the RIAA, the diamond certification is awarded to pieces that have sold 10,000,000 units or more.

"I am HONORED to earn a @riaa_awards Diamond single award, and I hope this paves the way for many more incredible Latinx artists!!" Cabello wrote on Instagram. "Thank you to my incredible co-writers and producers Frank Dukes, Ali Tamposi, Andrew Watt, Pharrell, Lou Bell, Brian Lee, Starrah, and Young Thug, for being my collaborator on this. And thank you to my amazing fans. I love y'all 🥺❤️."

Camila Cabello Credit: Instagram/Camila Cabello

Cabello has earned several awards for the hit song, including Best Collaboration at the American Music Awards, MTV's Video of the Year, and Favorite Pop/Rock Song. The RIAA posted a photograph and video of the singer receiving her award on social media.

"🌟 @Camila_Cabello's #Havana has earned an RIAA 💎 Single Award! 🎉 Congratulations to Camila + her @Epic_Records team on this prestigious achievement! #RIAATopCertified #HispanicHeritageMonth" RIAA posted on Instagram.

Camila Cabello Credit: Instagram/RIAA

"Our COO Michele loved joining the #LabelsAtWork @epicrecords team to honor @camila_cabello joining the #RIAATopCertified 💎 Club! #Havana 💃 is 10X 💎 + Camila is the first Hispanic woman singer to earn a Diamond Single Award! #HispanicHeritageMonth," they added on a different post.