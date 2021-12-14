The "My Oh My" singer will be performing at the In Performance at the White House holiday special.

Camila Cabello Wants to Bring Some Holiday Cheer to Your Home With Her Next Performance

Camila Cabello is taking a page out of Mariah Carey's Christmas book and spreading some televised holiday cheer.

It was recently announced that the Cuban Mexican singer will be coming to American homes everywhere on December 21 for the In Performance at the White House: Spirit of the Season special on PBS.

This year's celebration will mark the return of the In Performance holiday series which was paused during the Donald Trump presidency.

Camila Cabello and Santa Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the concert won't be held in the East Room as it has been in years past and will be pre-recorded.

President Joe Biden and wife Dr. Jill Biden will both be sharing heartfelt holiday messages during the program.

The Cinderella star will be joining a series of A-list performers including Eric Church, the Jonas Brothers, Norah Jones, Pentatonix, Billy Porter, Andrea Bocelli, Matteo Bocelli, Virginia Bocelli, the Northwell Health Nurse Choir, Voices of Service and "The President's Own" United States Marine Band.

Jennifer Garner will host the event.

Cabello has been bringing a Latin twist to her holiday celebrations with her performances this year.

The "Havana" singer paid tribute to her Mexican heritage at Michael Bublé's Christmas in the City special by singing a mariachi version of the classic holiday tune "I'll Be Home for Christmas."

"I wanted to pay tribute to my Mexican heritage with this Christmas cover of 'I'll Be Home For Christmas.' Luis Mirey did it first and in Spanish, but I wanted to bring it to an audience that normally doesn't get to hear the beauty of Mariachi music," the singer said on Instagram.