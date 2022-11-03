The Cuban singer sports a new hairdo in the stunning shoot for Victoria's Secret's Bombshell Magic.

Camila Cabello's New Partnership Has Her Sporting a New Look

Camila Cabello is back to being a Victoria's Secret Bombshell.

Earlier this year, the 25-year-old singer-songwriter teamed up with the brand for their first-ever bilingual campaign, which focused on self-love and their signature fragrance, Bombshell.

Now, Cabello is back for another campaign, this time centered around bottling up the joy of the holiday season in a brand-new fragrance—Bombshell Magic.

Camila Cabello Victoria's Secret Credit: Victoria's Secret

This new twist on the classic scent combines a flowery, fruity twist with warm, woody notes that are perfect for winter.

"The fragrance opens with a burst of blackberry elixir, a fruity pop against the floral heart of sparkling star peony. At the base, a lush combination of vanilla and patchouli wraps the fragrance in a warm, woody embrace," the brand explains.

In the campaign visuals, Cabello strikes a pose in a glittering black dress covered in rainbow sequins with her hair in a new darker shade with blunt bangs.

According to the "Bam Bam" singer, the fragrance makes a perfect gift during the holiday season.

"I love the smell of Bombshell Magic. My sister wears the Bombshell collection all the time, so it's the perfect new fragrance to gift her this year," she shared in an interview with Harper's Bazaar.

Camila Cabello Victoria's Secret Credit: Victoria's Secret

Apart from the fragrance, the line also includes a lotion, body spray and shimmer dust, which we love as stocking stuffers or affordable gifts.