From the beaches of the Caribbean to a snow covered cabin in Montana, the singer-songwriter has started 2022 off with a bang.

Camila Cabello Heats Up Social Media With Sizzling Bikini Shot in the Dominican Republic

Camila Cabello has been stung by a serious sense of wanderlust in 2022.

The "Don't Go Yet" singer turned up the heat on January 10 with a photo of herself aboard a boat in the Dominican Republic while wearing a black triangle-top bikini.

"I posted no pics because I was hashtag living life but I was in the REPÚBLICA DOMINICANA," the Cuban-Mexican singer-songwriter wrote. "BABYYYYYY VAMO A UN TETEOOOOOO."

During the first week of January, Cabello posted a selfie on a boat welcoming the New Year and teasing her upcoming album Familia. However, she had not disclosed she was vacationing on the Caribbean island.

"Happy New Year! Can't wait to give you guys my/our next album, Familia in 2022 🏄‍♀️," she said.

Aside from her sizzling bikini shots, the Cinderella star also shared several photos bundled up during a winter wonderland retreat in Montana, alluding to artist Isabel Paige, "On my @isa.paige s***t," to which fans responded with supporting comments regarding her contrasting travel photos.

"Queen of posting hot and cold photos at the same time," one fan wrote. "Queen of playing in the snow, riding horses, FaceTiming people and enjoying warm beverages."

Since the beginning of the pandemic, the Grammy award-winner has been candid on the significant insight she's learned on the importance of rest and work-life balance.

In 2021, she shared several posts on how taking time off has helped her in her career, personal and professional relationships.

"One of the biggest things I learned during the pandemic was the importance of REST," she wrote in the caption of a post that showed her relaxing with her eyes closed. "Before I literally had no choice but to stop and stand still, I didn't know what work life balance was."