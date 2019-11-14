Camila Cabello Covers TIME Magazine's Next 100 Issue

Camila Cabello has had a record-breaking 2019. The Cuban singer, 22, graces one of the covers of TIME magazine’s new “The Next 100” issue. “Thank you @time for having me, what an honor! Thank you so much mi querido amigo @alejandrosanz for these words,” she shared on Instagram along with the magazine cover, thanking Spanish singer Alejandro Sanz for writing the accompanying piece about her. According to TIME, the new list “spotlights 100 rising stars who are shaping the future of business, entertainment, sports, politics, science, health and more.”

Cabello also teased her new album Romance on Instagram, sharing the cover. “I can’t believe this is happening. Romance. December 6,” she wrote. “I just wanted this album to sound like what falling in love feels like, pretty impossible thing to do but I can say I gave it all I had. I’ve never lived as much life as I did writing this album. It was messy, and beautiful, unforgettable and at times so painful I wish I could forget, it was excruciatingly consuming and impossible not to get lost in, it was mine … and now it’s yours. I hope you love it as much as I’ve loved living it.” She also announced a new tour that kicks off December 3 in Texas and runs through next September.

The “Señorita” singer seems fulfilled in her personal life, sharing kisses with Shawn Mendes without seeming to mind the constant paparazzi attention.

Image zoom Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

The former Fifth Harmony member also shined during her recent performance on Saturday Night Live, and working the runway in Paris as a L’Oréal spokesmodel alongside Eva Longoria and other leading ladies.

“Genuinely had SO much fun walking for the first time in a runway show with these strong and inspiring women,” she wrote in September after the show. “They were so kind, so funny, and so beautiful inside and out! This was my first fashion show and I’m so grateful it was with L’Oréal, where the definition of beauty has nothing to do with what you look like and everything to do with how beautiful you feel.”