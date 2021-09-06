The 24-year-old singer and actress spoke on how the COVID-19 pandemic served as a wake-up call to take better care of her wellness and find balance.

Camila Cabello hasn't been shy about the lessons she's learned during the COVID-19 pandemic, especially regarding her mental and physical health.

Recently, the new Cinderella spoke to The Sun about how the lockdown helped her turn her life around after being "burnt out and broken" from nine years of non-stop work.

"Before lockdown, I was burnt out. I was living with a really high amount of anxiety. It was too much, and it was not sustainable. I felt like I was running with a broken leg, but I wasn't really listening to how I felt," the singer told the publication. "I kept telling myself everything was good, 'I should feel fine, I should feel OK.' What I needed to do was say, 'How do I actually feel?' and letting that be OK."

Camila Cabello Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

"In the past, there were plenty of times when I've been working — not home or having any time for relationships, not having time to be healthy and happy — just working non-stop and not feeling good but doing it anyway," she added in her recent interview. "That's something I would never do now. If I felt like that again, I'd just say, 'Sorry, guys.'"

The actress revealed that she has struggled with anxiety since she was a teenager, and taking space for therapy has been a positive change for her.

"In the past year, I've got a new therapist, I've made a lot of progress, and I feel so much better. I've been working at such an intense pace since I was 15, so I never got a chance to go, 'Hey, what does living without this pressure feel like?' I felt like I didn't know until this break," she explained.

Camila Cabello Shawn Mendes Credit: Photo by Jason Koerner/Getty Images

Cabello also discussed how this new outlook on life has improved her relationship with singer Shawn Mendes, who she has been dating since 2019 since they released the hit single "Señorita."

"I have definitely seen the benefits in my relationships, too," she said. "In fact, that's probably one of the most important things — having that stability and having time to deepen intimate relationships."

"This Cinderella isn't waiting for anyone to save her. She's ambitious, empowered, and there are no evil people in there, just people struggling with their own trauma and history," she said of her new role. "A lot of the older fairytales are written by men, so they give an outdated perspective on a story where a woman is a protagonist. This is a necessary 2021 version of a fairytale."