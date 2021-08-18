The Cuban Mexican singer got candid about her relationship with boyfriend Shawn Mendes during a recent interview.

Camilo Cabello and Shawn Mendes have become one of the most beloved young celebrity couples since they first started dating in 2019.

The pair, who collaborated on the hit single "Señorita," for which they won an MTV Video Music Award for Best Collaboration, have been public and unguarded with their love —and their fans love it when they share it.

"I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I'm lucky that my partner is the same way," Cabello said in a Bustle interview this week. "There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we're both sensitive. I'm really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it's really important to me."

The singers have supported each other through their anxieties, career challenges, and personal transitions. Fans got a glimpse of their dynamic on the Netflix documentary Shawn Mendes: In Wonder, released in November, where Cabello is seen reminding Mendes of her love.

Mendes has also supported his girlfriend's body positivity messaging on social media after she helped him deal with his own body image and self-esteem issues.

Camia Cabello y Shawn Mendes Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

"So strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's," he told British GQ in 2020.