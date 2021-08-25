The Cuban Mexican singer shared a post on her Instagram about the importance of finding work-life balance and taking time for mental health.

Camila Cabello has gained significant insight from the COVID-19 pandemic she now wants to share with her fans.

"One of the biggest things I learned during the pandemic was the importance of REST," she wrote in the caption of a photo she posted on her Instagram account that shows her relaxing on what looks like an outdoor couch, eyes closed. "Before I literally had no choice but to stop and stand still, I didn't know what work life balance was."

Cabello also got candid on feeling so "burnt out" she almost stepped away from her musical career. Still, quarantine helped her develop a healthy relationship and find balance.

"I felt guilty during days off because I felt like I wasn't being productive or I could be doing more. At the same time, right before we were forced to quarantine I was completely burnt out and felt like I couldn't do this career anymore," she continued. "Then I started seeing how after resting during that period, cultivating new hobbies, prioritizing my mental health, my friendships and relationships, making time for exercise, and also enjoying being lazy again, I started to naturally feel inspired, passionate, and way more creative."

Taking time off to rest helped the singer's creative juices flow, improving her personal and professional relationships.

"Nowadays I never feel guilty about making time for time off because I know that without rest, and time for joy, laziness, and play, I will feel burnt out, stressed, sad, and exhausted and I won't be able to do the work I want to put out into the world," she said in the post.

The "Señorita" artist, who recently twerked during a hike in Malibu to stressed the importance of cultivating a relationship with the planet, criticized current cultural norms that prioritize work over rest and a healthy lifestyle.

"In a culture that wears exhaustion and business as a badge of honor, remember we are just animals who were meant to be roaming around the forest eating, pooping; and making babies; and in the way our society is built, overwork is literally killing us," she reflected. "Culture constantly makes us feel like we don't do enough and we must be 'hustling' and 'grinding' … but don't forget that rest is honorable, necessary, and sacred."

The Grammy Award winner concluded her post encouraging collective change in the workforce to promote more holistic practices for employees.