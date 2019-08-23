Camila Cabello Shares Reflection On Need to Breathe and Meditate When She Feels Overwhelmed

Camila Cabello opened up on Instagram about how meditation has changed her life. The Cuban singer, 22, shared a post talking to her over 38 million fans on Instagram about the need to take time out to breathe when life gets overwhelming. “Really wanted to send love to everyone on here. I don’t go on social media that much cause it’s not good for me, and I don’t know how to not be affected by what people say on here so I just don’t read it, but I am totally aware that I can use this platform to help people even in small ways,” she wrote. “So to anyone on here who is struggling —which we all do sometimes cause we’re human!— I super recommend taking five minutes out of your day to just breathe. I’ve been doing this lately and it’s helped me so much.”

The “Señorita” singer revealed that doing breathing exercises has helped her unwind. “I didn’t understand meditation before, or the concept of just noticing your breath, but I’ve been doing it the past few months and I can feel the quality of my life improving,” she admits. “I used to live so much in my head, constantly trapped in my overthinking and being in my head as opposed to the present moment, and lately just going back to my breath and focusing on it puts me back in my body and back in the present and helps me so much.”

Image zoom Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Cabello taught her fans exactly how to reach this state of relaxation and enlightenment. “Take five minutes out of your day today to just inhale for 5 seconds through your nose, and exhale for 5 seconds through your mouth — and super focus on your breath and how it feels coming in and out of your nostrils,” she wrote. “Do it three times a day and whenever you feel yourself getting overwhelmed. I know lots of us on here are growing up and learning how to be human lol, and that can be intense and hard sometimes. I think some tools are really life changing and help you know how to do that better, so I just thought I’d share something that’s really helped me and hopefully it helps you guys!”