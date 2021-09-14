Camila Cabello Stuns at Met Gala Red Carpet and VMA's Stage

The Cuban Mexican singer and actress continues to shine in 2021 with stunning looks and performances.

It seems like 2021 is turning out to be the year of Camila Cabello.

The Cuban Mexican artist has been turning heads this year with the release of her new single "Don't Go Yet," her acting debut as the most empowered Cinderella to date, and her activism for all things body-positivity, self-care, and mental health.

This weekend, the singer-songwriter dazzled once again on Monday's Met Gala red carpet after her stunning performance of "Don't Go Yet" at Sunday's VMA's.

Cabello joined sweetheart Shawn Mendes at the prestigious New York City fashion event wearing a purple sparkly crop top and skirt designed by Michael Kors, with purple eyelids and nude lipstick. Mendes complimented her perfectly, wearing an open leather jacket and long pants by the same designer. You could say theirs was a memorable Met Gala couple debut!

The actress took to Instagram to thank everyone who worked on her look for the night, listing and tagging them in the caption.

"Thank you, @michaelkors, for being such an awesome vibe last night — felt very lucky," she wrote in her post. "Vegan food was bomb!"

The previous night, the new Cinderella hit the stage at the VMA's in Brooklyn for a performance of her new single "Don't Go Yet," part of her upcoming album Familia. It began in black-and-white before transforming into a technicolor spectacle that served flamenco, Brazilian, and Cuban moves with a memorable dance break.

"It's giving…Brazilian music inspired dance break for don't go yet 💋 with the familia, by the familia, for la familia 💄," she wrote on a clip of the performance she posted on Instagram.