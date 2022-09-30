The new coach was shocked after hearing a contestant during the blind auditions who sounded just like her ex-boyfriend.

Camila Cabello Had this Reaction After Thinking a The Voice Contestant Was Shawn Mendes

Camila Cabello had a blast from the past during the latest episode of The Voice on September 27.

During the singing competition's blind auditions, the "Señorita" vocalist was shocked when contestant Tanner Howe took the stage singing "Mercy" by Shawn Mendes.

"Is that my—is that Shawn up there," Cabello asked Blake Shelton as she processed what was happening. "I thought that was Shawn."

However, she didn't turn around for a chance to have him on Team Camila. Once her chair turned around, she broke the ice by saying, "I was like, 'Is Shawn onstage right now,'" which fellow coach John Legend agreed with.

Howe took Cabello's comment as a compliment, adding, "Well, you know him best, so that's awesome," to which she replied, "I know him better than everybody in this room."

"But the reason I didn't turn around was I felt like you sounded a little bit too much like him," she added. "Obviously, he has an amazing voice. I love this song. But I would be curious when you pick your coach for you to just kind of distinguish yourself."

Shawn Mendes Credit: Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images

Howe then expressed his admiration for Mendes.

"I really respect Shawn as an artist and I see myself in that lane, but I totally love what you're saying," he said.

Cabello interrupted with, "I was in his lane deeply," to which the crowd and all the coaches responded with shock.