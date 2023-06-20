A new study found the singer's hit song with Shawn Mendes among the most feel-good songs for the verano.

This soft girl summer, you're gonna love being called señorita.

A study conducted by Shiny Smile Veneers compared and analyzed 250 Spotify playlists, looking for "happiness and pinpointed the top artists, songs, albums, and genres that bring smiles to our faces."

And one of everyone's favorite Chica Bosses, Camila Cabello, earned a coveted spot on the list.

Cabello's song "Señorita," which she collaborated with Canadian singer and ex-boyfriend Shawn Mendes, took the No. 13 spot.

Her track beat out songs like "Starboy" by The Weeknd, "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa, "Watermelon Sugar" by Harry Styles, and "Shallow" by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper for the film A Star is Born.

The study also found that pop, rap, and hip-hop were the "most popular" feel-good music genres.

Among the top artists that provided the most mood-boosting benefits?