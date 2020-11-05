Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Welcome a New Member to Their Family

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello have welcomed a new, furry family member into their lives. The "Mercy" singer, 22, introduced the newly adopted puppy, Tarzan, this week with his girlfriend in a series of adorable photos and videos posted on his Instagram account. In one clip, the "Havana" singer, 23, is seen cuddling with Tarzan in the back seat of a car, and in another clip the happy couple plays around with the eager pup.

Cabello also shared a video of their new dog on social media with an emotional caption. "During uncertain times like this we need a reminder that sweet miracle things like puppies exist in the world too, meet the new member of the pack: Tarzan!" she expressed. "Sending to love all of you guys and remember: regardless of the outcome, WE are the ones responsible for building the world we want to live in. the fight for BEING the society we want to see. That continues after this outcome is decided. This is what I’m telling myself to soothe myself right now because it’s the only thing we actually can control. love you guys and Tarzan sends a big puppy lick."

The "Señorita" singers, who have been dating since 2019, have been quarantined in Cabello's Miami home and are often spotted walking their dogs during daily outings.

In Mendes' new Netflix documentary, In Wonder, the Canadian star gave his fans a closer look at his relationship with Cabello. "My song comes on the radio or something and I'm like, 'Everything's about you. They're all ... They have always been about you,'" he recalled telling the former Fifth Harmony member in the documentary.