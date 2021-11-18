Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes Have Officially Called it Quits!

The fairy tale romance the two singers shared has come to an end.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes' summer of love has come to an unfortunate close.

In a joint statement shared via Instagram, the lovebirds officially called it quits after only two years of dating.

The message read, "Hey guys, we've decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever." It continued, "We started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends. We so appreciate your support from the beginning and moving forward. Camila and Shawn."

Camila Cabello Credit: Instagram/Camila Cabello

The news comes as a shock as the 23-year-old Canadian-born singer and the 24-year-old Cuban Mexican songstress recently shared photos together during Día de los Muertos and have always openly spoken about the tenderness and support they shared.

In an interview with Bustle earlier this year, Cabello shared some insight on their romance.

She revealed, "I probably have a nurturing attitude because I also like being nurtured. I'm lucky that my partner is the same way." She added, "There's a lot of sweetness and tenderness. I think we're both sensitive. I'm really lucky to be able to surround myself with tenderness; it's really important to me."

Camila and Shawn Credit: Photo by Kevin Mazur/AMA2019/Getty Images for dcp

Both artists have been publicly vocal about their support for each other through thick and thin. The "Never Be Alone" crooner was one of Cabello's biggest supporters after she received backlash for gaining weight.

"So strong, so clear and confident with her [body] and so articulate and empathetic about other people's," he told British GQ in 2020. He revealed in the interview that her outlook and body positivity messaging was something life-changing for him.