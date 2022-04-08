Camila Cabello, Ozuna and Lele Pons are Ready to Pump Up Your Weekend

Spring is officially upon us, and with it, come some of the hottest tracks for April.

This week, we're kicking things off with Camila Cabello's highly anticipated new album Familia, romantic lyrics from Sebastian Yatra and Matteo Bocelli and some poppin' reggaeton tracks to make sure you keep your dance moves in check.

With our #NewMusicFriday series, People Chica wants to bring you some of the hottest new songs that'll make you want to jam out all weekend long. So pull out your headphones and get ready to party!

New Music Credit: Getty Images

"Hasta los dientes" by Camila Cabello ft. Maria Becerra

Cabello's highly anticipated album Familia is finally out. This new single, with Argentinian powerhouse Maria Becerra, features a fun, disco-infused melody where both singers describe how they feel toward their current partners and getting worked up when thinking of their partner's past relationships.

"Apretaito" by Ozuna ft. Boza

Ozuna wants you to dance all night long with this new single with Boza. The upbeat song features sensual lyrics blended with upbeat sounds that will make you want to cozy up to your sweetie on the dance floor.

"Until She's Gone" by Matteo Bocelli and Sebastian Yatra

Matteo Bocelli and Sebastian Yatra have joined forces for this romantic track that will sweep you off your feet. The poignant lyrics describe the feelings that occur when you've lost someone meaningful in your life and realize it after that person is long gone. Get ready to have your heart strings tugged.

"Petrified" by Omar Apollo

Omar Apollo has officially released his new album, Ivory. The singer has released several singles, alongside "Petrified," that show off his musical and emotiona depth while taking his listeners on a journey.

"Piketona" by Lele Pons ft. Kim Loaiza