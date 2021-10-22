Camila Cabello Showcases Her Latinidad in NPR's Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

Check out the singer-songwriter like you've never seen her before as she blends her Cuban and Mexican roots to perform her top hits.

Camila Cabello closed Hispanic Heritage Month like we've never seen her before. The Cuban Mexican songstress dazzled with her NPR Tiny Desk (Home) Concert with a live percussion band, a mariachi band and her unique vocals.

Cabello was the final performer of the "El Tiny" concert series that included other artists from all corners of Latinidad. Her concert starts with a mellow version of her hit "Havana" before the artist introduces herself and her musician-packed Miami set.

"I just want to say this has been really fun for me because I am obsessed with Tiny Desk," she said during her performance. "I actually watched them every morning during the making of my album, I would put on a Tiny Desk and be introduced to some like, amazing new artist."

The singer blends her roots, mixing her Mexican and Cuban sides seamlessly, in a performance that transcends borders. The set list included acoustic versions of "Havana," "Real-Friends," "Señorita," "Don't Go Yet," and "La buena vida."

The Latin Grammy Award winner also surprised with an interlude that featured a sacred Afro-Cuban Santería chant followed by her Mariachi-based tune "La buena vida" that has not yet been released.

The former Fifth Harmony member was born in Havana, Cuba, to a Cuban mother and Mexican father. She moved to the United States when she was six years old —and has shared her poignant immigration story of crossing the U.S.-Mexico border with her mother— carrying a Winnie the Pooh journal and dreams of going to Disney World.