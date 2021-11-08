Camila Cabello Shows Off New Tattoo Dedicated to Mother Earth

The Cuban Mexican singer is taking her environmental activism to the next level with her new body art.

Camila Cabello is showing her commitment to Mother Earth with the debut of a new tattoo on the nape of her neck.

The "Don't Go Yet" singer posted a photo on her Instagram of the tattoo done by artist Kane Navasard that was inspired by the 2013 nonfiction book Braiding Sweetgrass by botanist Robin Wall Kimmerer.

"The word ecology is derived from the Greek word 'oikos'," the vocalist wrote in the photo's caption, quoting Kimmerer's book.

Then she went on to explain all the book has taught her and how it changed her life.

"This book on Indigenous wisdom and plants changed my life. After I read it, I knew I'd never look at the earth and all of it's inhabitants the same," she said. "It taught me about reciprocity, about the gift and wisdom in Mother Nature, and that when we heal the Earth, we heal ourselves. 'All flourishing is mutual.' So glad @kanenavasard and his talent helped me honor this special book today."

The Cuban Mexican star has been talking about the impact the book has had in her life for several months now. In August, she posted a photo while on a hike where she twerked for Mother Nature.