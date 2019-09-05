Listen to Camila Cabello's New Songs "Shameless" and "Liar"

Image zoom Getty

It’s been nearly two years since Camila Cabello released her debut solo album, Camila, so it’s a bit of an understatement to say that fans are excited for her next project, Romance. The wait is at least partially over, because on Thursday, Cabello shared two new songs from Romance titled “Shameless” and “Liar.”

Earlier this week, Cabello teased the songs on Twitter and Instagram, and last weekend shared a video titled “What Do I Know About Love?” In the cryptic, spoken-word clip, she says things like, “What I know for sure is falling in love with life itself makes an artist out of everyone. I thought I was making art before. Writing songs was me making art, but now I want my life to be the work of art and my songwriting to be the camera that I take a picture of it with. It’s what I’m living. That’s the art.”

Cabello’s duet with rumored boyfriend Shawn Mendes, “Señorita,” took the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 last week; the pair also performed the track live for the first time at the MTV VMAs. Cabello is scheduled as the musical guest for the October 12 episode of Saturday Night Live, so expect to see her debut at least one new song then.