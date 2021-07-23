The singer teased fans with the release of her first single since her 2019 LP, Romance.

Camila Cabello Pays Tribute to Her Cuban Roots With Her New Single "Don't Go Yet"

It's been a big week for Cuban singer Camila Cabello with the release of her new single and music video "Don't Go Yet," set to appear in her third full-length album, Familia.

The singer-songwriter's new album was inspired by her Cuban and Mexican roots —and Cabello also honored her homeland at last night's Premios Juventud ceremony, where she shared a heartfelt message supporting the Cuban people who are facing a humanitarian and political crisis on the island.

"This album was inspired by two things: family and food," the three-time Grammy Award-nominated artist wrote on Twitter. "Your family by blood, but also your chosen family. Who you want to sit at the dinner table, get wine-drunk, and dance in the living room with."

This is the first new music she's released since her 2019 album Romance, which featured the song "Señorita" that earned her two Grammy Award nominations for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.

For several days now, Cabello has been teasing fans by sharing two trailers of the music video, including a poster of a vintage-style portrait of her next to a sign that reads "Welcome to the family!" The song was written by Cabello, Scott Harris, Ricky Reed and Mike Sabath, with live percussion by acclaimed Cuban drummer Pedrito Martínez.